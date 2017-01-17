Police on scene of shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Hampton.

Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Hampton Roads Center Parkway and Enterprise Parkway at 8:44 p.m.

A person was hurt in this incident, but dispatchers could not confirm if that person had been shot. They are expected to survive.

The exit ramp from Interstate 64 east to Hampton Roads Center Parkway is closed as police investigate.

