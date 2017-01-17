Got milk? Milk producers shelling out millions due to price fixing scandal

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Milk producers will be paying out $52 million to settle a class action antitrust lawsuit against them about price fixing.

Court documents show four major milk producers — who produce 70 percent of the nation’s milk — killed 500,000 cows to increase milk prices and reduce the milk supply.

“I just thought prices were going up in general for everything,” Terrie Myers said.

That means every time you went to the store to buy dairy products such as milk, sour cream, half and half and yogurt, you’d be paying more when checking out.

“I pretty much bought all of that,” Terrie Myers said.

Those four companies, like Land O’Lakes, are paying some customers back anywhere from $10 to $20 for buying overpriced milk products.

There is a way for you to cash on this if you bought milk or milk products in the last 13 years. All you have to do is go to boughtmilk.com. There, you type in your name and confirm the fact that you bought milk in the included states within the past 13 years. You must also confirm the fact you bought it for yourself and other people in your household. After you do that, all you have to do is click ‘submit your claim’ and you’re all set.

You have until January 31 to sign up before the claim period for the money ends.

For some people, this extra milk money will go right back for same thing.

“It would help us a lot to have a lot of extra money for milk,” Amy Haney said.

The other states involved in the lawsuit are Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia and Wisconsin.