Drivers urged to plan ahead for Inauguration Day closures, delays

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — State officials are encouraging drivers to plan ahead for road closures and delays in the National Capital Region for Inauguration Day this Friday.

Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation released a list of lane changes and restrictions for Inauguration Day:

I-395 HOV northbound lanes will close at 3 a.m. on January 20. HOV lanes on I-395 will re-open southbound upon the conclusion of the Inaugural parade.

HOV restrictions will be lifted on I-66 (as well as on I-395 when the lanes reopen Friday evening).

I-395 main lanes and I-66 will be open to all traffic.

Memorial Bridge will be open to pedestrian traffic and authorized vehicle traffic only.

Key Bridge, Chain Bridge, Woodrow Wilson Bridge and the American Legion Bridge will be open to all traffic.

North Washington Street at Montgomery Street (City of Alexandria) to Reagan National Airport will be open.

Street closures and delays within D.C. and Maryland can be found at this link.

Officials say residents should avoid congestion by using the Metro, Virginia Railway Express (VRE), and Amtrak to go from Virginia to the nation’s capital.

The Metro will be open 4 a.m. to Midnight during Friday, with rush-hour service. Metrobus will be on a Saturday supplemental service schedule, meaning additional trips on some routes.

The VRE will be working under an “S Schedule” with reduced services.

Click here for more information about travel during the inauguration.

Plan for walking long distances, long lines at security checkpoints, extensive standing and large crowds.

Drones, selfie sticks, toy guns and weapons of any kind are banned from the Inauguration ceremony. Find a complete list of prohibited items here.

You can get free emergency alerts and public notifications regarding the Inauguration by texting the word “INAUG” to 888777.