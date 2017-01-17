Dozens attend candlelight vigil for Portsmouth college student killed Sunday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Family members, friends and even strangers came out for a candlelight vigil in memory of an 18-year-old college student on Tuesday.

According to Portsmouth police, Amir Dermoumi was shot and killed Sunday night while inside of a vehicle that subsequently crashed on Truxton Avenue.

The vigil took place at the scene.

“He died in my lap,” Timothy Beale said before the crowd.

Beale said he was in the passenger seat, next to Dermoumi, as someone fired shots.

“[The gunman] shot him in the back a couple times and I guess his weight put it on the gas,” Beale said. “We were driving down the street, I turned left because we were about to hit a car, and then hopped on the curb.”

The vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle. Beale’s head hit the window, but he wasn’t shot. Dermoumi was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I tried to pull him out my side of the car,” Beale said. “But he was stuck, so that’s why he was on my side of the car.”

Through tears, multiple friends and family members shared their memories.

“He wanted to be somebody in life,” said Naoufal Dermoumi, the victim’s father.

Dermoumi told 10 On Your Side his son worked two jobs while attending Regent University. He planned to study psychology.

“He was trying to go for his PhD., all the way,” his dad said. “I just hope anybody who knows who did it, please come forward, I really appreciate it.”

Police have not reported a motive. Beale told 10 On Your Side that the shooting enfolded as the gunman was trying to steal Dermoumi’s car.

No suspects have been identified.

If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.