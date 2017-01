PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway in Portsmouth after a person was found unresponsive Tuesday morning.

Police tell WAVY.com an unresponsive male in an alleyway off Maryland Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m.

Maryland Ave Death Investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery WAVY Photo/Walter Hildebrand WAVY Photo/Walter Hildebrand WAVY Photo/Walter Hildebrand WAVY Photo/Walter Hildebrand WAVY Photo/Walter Hildebrand

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this breaking news.