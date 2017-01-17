Communication key to police standoff negotiations

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Facebook video shows the end of what Norfolk Police said was a 10-hour standoff at a Shore Drive motel last week. It gives a rarely seen glimpse behind the scenes of a police negotiation.

Officers said Clifton Newsome had a gun and refused to come out of the EconoLodge after Chesapeake Police tried to serve a warrant.

“I don’t want no one coming in here,” Newsome says in the video.

“No one’s going to come in there. You’re very safe,” the negotiator replies.

“Where are you at?” Newsome asks.

“I’m right upstairs,” says the negotiator.

Her voice remains calm, as she works to reassure Newsome and urges him to slide the gun away from him.

“I don’t want nobody rushing in here,” Newsome says.

“No one’s going to rush you… You’ve got my word. You can trust me,” the negotiator says.

Officer David Lefleur, a lead trainer on Norfolk Police’s Hostage Crisis Negotiation Team, talked to WAVY News about moments like those — when every second counts.

“The biggest challenge, whether it’s gone on for hours or a short period of time, is building some type of connection with that person, to help them understand that you are there solely to make sure they’re okay,” he said.

And negotiators aren’t looking at the clock, he said.

“If it takes a week to get somebody out safe, and the public stays safe, that’s not my decision. My decision is to provide safety and comfort to that person to end it in a peaceful way,” Lefleur said.

The video ends with Newsome exiting the motel room and waiting for police.

Officer Lefleur could not talk specifically about the negotiation involving Newsome, though he praised his fellow negotiator. The team trains throughout the year and debriefs after real life incidents, he said.