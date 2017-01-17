Audience: 13th CHKD Love Run

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Princess Anne and Cox High Schools may be rivals on the sports field, but their Student Councils have joined forces for a great cause… the 13th Annual CHKD Love Run.

The Love Run started by Princess Anne High School to honor an SCA member who was receiving treatments for cancer at CHKD. Cox joined the effort in 2013 when PA dedicated the race to the Cox Sponsor who lost her son in 2012. After participating in 2013, Cox and PA decided to team up together to co-sponsor the race.

There will also be raffles and vendors, free coat check, race is family, stroller and dog friendly.

13th Annual CHKD Love Run

Saturday, February 4th at 9am

Thalia Elementary School

Registration begins at 8am

For More Information: CHKDLoveRun.Jimdo.com