VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the suspect who tried to rob two people Tuesday night.

Dispatchers say officers were called to the 400 block of Adkins Arch for a robbery at 10:21 p.m.

According to dispatchers, the two victims were held at gunpoint. One of them had an iPad stolen.

No injuries were reported.

