Volunteers honor Dr. King in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers across Hampton Roads honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by serving their communities.

The smell of bleach hit you at the door of the North Phoebus Community Center Monday morning.

More than a hundred volunteers showed up from religious and community organizations to scrub, paint and pick up trash.

Up to 125 kids a day use the center, said Michelle Ellsion, the site supervisor.

“Keeping kids off the street, keeping them positive, giving them the resources through recreation.”

It really does make a difference. 10 On Your Side spoke to one of the volunteers who grew up in the neighborhood and went on to become a nuclear physicist.

“You can bring doctors out of neighborhoods, like this. I am the story of one of several,” Dr. Trina Coleman said.

She knows a fresh coat of paint can give a child a new outlook.

“It mirrors what we’re trying to do, so it’s working on the inside and the outside,” Ellison said.

It’s what Dr. King was all about, said organizer Charles Cheek, from the Peninsula Baptist Association.

“Bringing people together, regardless of their ethnic backgrounds or faith or things that divide us.”

In the words of one young volunteer: “We’re helping make the world a better place.”