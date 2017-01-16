Video of kids playing with guns goes viral

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A video of kids playing with guns is going viral, according to a Facebook post by Freedom Fighters Upstate SC.

The video was sent to Freedom Fighters Upstate SC anonymously, according to Traci Fant.

The video appears to show four young boys are holding and examining guns. The kids in the video are between the ages of 11 and 13, Fant says.

The person who posted the video points out that they are not toy guns. The post says, “there is no parental supervision and this needs to be reported to the authorities ASAP.”