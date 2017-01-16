2 teen girls reported missing in Jarratt

EMPORIA, VA (WWBT) — The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for two missing teen girls.

They were last seen at a Blimpie in Jarratt around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Bryanna Costley, 16, is 5-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur on the hood and red pajama pants. She also had her hair in a ponytail.

Tykyah Gibbs, 16, is 5-feet-7-inches tall. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a white t-shirt, and a black coat.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.