5,000+ Sentara Healthcare patient records involved in security breach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A cyber security breach at a third party vendor for Sentara Healthcare may have compromised the records of over 5,000 patients.

The incident involves 5,454 vascular and thoracic patients seen between 2012 and 2015 at Sentara hospitals in Virginia.

Sentara says it is working is working with law enforcement, the vendor and a leading cyber security firm to investigate the incident.

The accessed information may have included patients’ names, medical record numbers, birth dates, social security numbers, procedure information, demographic information and medications.

This incident did not affect all Sentara patients, but only certain patients who received vascular and/or thoracic treatment between 2012 and 2015.

The breach was discovered on Nov. 17, 2016. Sentara has given written notice to those who have been affected.

A toll-free number has been set up for anyone with questions. The number is 844-319-0134 and can be reached Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

To help prevent something like this from happening in the future, the vendor has informed Sentara that it is enhancing its security.

