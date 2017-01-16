Psychologists to evaluate sanity of woman charged in son’s death

HAMPTON, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Psychologists will evaluate the sanity of a Virginia woman whose dead son was found in the trunk of her car in 2015.

The evaluation was requested by the public defender of 45-year-old Tonya Slaton. It could play a role in her defense against second-degree murder charges.

The evaluation will take place on Tuesday, Jan.17.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell confirmed to 10 On Your Side that Hampton Circuit Court judge ordered a hearing on the mental evaluation.

Slaton’s son Quincy Davis was last seen in 2004, when he was child, but was never reported missing.

He is thought to have died more than a decade ago, when he was 14 or 15. His body was discovered after a state trooper pulled over Slaton in 2015 in Hampton.

A cause of death for Davis remains undetermined.

Slaton’s trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 28, 2017.