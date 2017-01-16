Preparations underway for Donald Trump’s inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — As of noon Friday, the nation will have a new leader: Donald J. Trump will become the nation’s 45th president. He will take the oath of office, along with Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Inauguration Day.

This is a national security event, and that means a lot of preparation will be done for the hundreds of thousands of people in attendance. Some will come to celebrate our country’s next chapter, and others will come to protest Trump.

“I very much look forward to the inauguration,” Trump has said. “It is going to be a beautiful event.”

Making sure that becomes reality, 28,000 officials will be on hand for safety and security. A record number of 99 different organizations intend to demonstrate. The massive crowd is expected to be somewhere between 700,000 and 900,000.

Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson told reporters, “For the public safety and security of these events, we need to be on guard against violence and we need to prevent demonstrations from getting out of hand.”

10 On Your Side sat down with one of Trump’s local supporters, Newport News attorney Ray Suttle, who will also be making the trip.

“It’s probably historic… I don’t think you have had a non-politician non-general run and win so that is exciting,” Suttle said. “I want it to be a unifying speech… I hope he conveys he is the president for everybody. We have been pretty divisive…I want his policies to be across the board to help everybody.”

Suttle says Trump supporters are with him, and they expect him to get it done.

“He is going to get it done whether it is health care reform, the infrastructure, which some of the Republicans don’t like,” Suttle said. “I think he will do a better job with international relations.”

Suttle got involved because Trump excited him as a candidate. He volunteered at the local Republican headquarters, where he made phone calls and became a delegate at the convention.

“He did it, and defied the odds,” said Suttle. “Everybody has underestimated him and everybody likes an underdog.”

There is also a First Amendment concern that police body cameras are going to be used for crowd surveillance. To ease those concerns, body cameras will only be turned on if law enforcement is forced to take action.