Norfolk’s Matt Coleman chooses Smart over ‘K,’ commits to Texas

Matt Coleman, one of the top point guards in the nation, officially committed to the University of Texas on national television Monday morning. Coleman, who started his high school career at Maury High School (Norfolk), is now a star guard for powerhouse Oak Hill Academy, and is listed as the 26th best overall player as well as the fourth best point guard in the nation by ESPN.

In an interview with ESPNU, Coleman revealed that he chose the Longhorns over Duke mainly because of his connection with Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart, who’d been recruiting Coleman since his days as the head man at VCU- back when Coleman was in eighth grade.

“Shaka’s a coach, he’s a player’s coach,” Coleman said on ESPNU’s live broadcast. “The way they (Texas) play up and down, fast-paced, and I know the ball’s going to be in my hands from day one. ”

Coleman played for Smart on Team USA’s under-18 squad that went on to win a gold medal over the Summer.