BLACKSBURG (WAVY) – Chanette Hicks scored a career-high 29 points and led surging Virginia Tech past Georgia Tech 72-70 on Monday evening. Hicks, who attended Maury High School in Norfolk, is only a sophomore, but still leads the Hokies (16-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) with over 17 points a game.

She’s also the third-best in the ACC, dishing out more than five assists a night. The Hokies are ranked 17th in the nation.