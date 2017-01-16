Local, national events honor the life of MLK

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — People across the nation and locally on Monday will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Many local school districts, businesses and government offices are closed across Hampton Roads in observance of the holiday.

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The Nation Action Network is hosting its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in the nation’s capital.

Several leaders and officials will be in attendance at the breakfast, including Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Locally, there are several events being held Monday for the holiday.

The Urban League of Hampton Roads held its 33rd Annual breakfast Monday morning at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, near the Oceanfront.

Hampton University is hosting its annual free MLK march and program Monday morning. The march is slated to start on Emancipation Drive and end at Ogden Hall.

Newport Mews Mayor McKinley Price and other city leaders are hosting a food drive Monday. City leaders will be at the Food Bank on Aluminum Avenue until 1 p.m. collecting donations.

They are encouraging residents to honor Dr. King’s legacy of service and help replenish the Food Bank’s food supply after the holidays.

A full list of local events and MLK Day closures can be found on hrScene.com.