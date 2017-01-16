Man seriously injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Newport News.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Garden Drive at 1:56 p.m. Police got to the scene and found the victim lying in the street. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe the victim is a 20-year-old Hampton man.

Police do not have any information about possible suspects at this time.

