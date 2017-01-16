Friend remembers high school student killed in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – There are still many questions about the circumstances surrounding the death of a teen in Virginia Beach.

Police say 18-year-old Sidea Griffin was shot and showed up at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Saturday night. She later died.

Family and friends are still in shock over her death.

Griffin was months away from her graduation at Kempsville High School. Her friend says she loved to dance and take pictures.

Jessica Corsale will remember her best friend through positive memories.

“Saying Sidea’s dead is like a completely different story than looking at her face. If you see pictures of her, I’m like, she’s really dead, like I’m not going to be able to see her,” Corsale said.

The two were close. Corsale says they sat next to each other in every class. She couldn’t believe the early morning call from another friend saying Sidea was gone.

“I thought it was a joke, because Sidea getting shot? That didn’t seem right. Like who would she get shot by? Why? Like where was she?” Corsale said.

By phone, Sidea’s father told 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings what police shared with the family.

According to Damion McPherson, Sidea, her boyfriend and another young man were in the car. Something happened and the person in the back seat fired a shot, hitting Sidea. Her boyfriend was driving and took her to the hospital.

“I try not to cry, but it’s hard. At night, I break down. I can’t even go to sleep. I want to stop crying, but I keep getting reminded of her,” Corsale said.

10 On Your Side first learned of the incident Saturday night. Police have not said where the shooting happened. Sunday, they announced a juvenile was in custody and charged with second degree murder and using a firearm.

While Corsale tries to cope with the loss in the present, the future is also difficult to imagine.

“Graduation. I don’t know how I’m going to cope with that because she told me she wanted so many pictures with me,” she said. “I can’t get over it. It’s just really sad, like I’ve never had somebody this close to me die before.”

McPherson told Cummings Sidea was the perfect daughter.

Sidea’s mother, Selena Griffin, also spoke to Cummings, but was too emotional to speak on camera. Griffin said her daughter was a loving girl who just wanted to be happy.

Friends have planned a candlelight service that’s scheduled to begin at 7 p. m. on Monday at Kempsville High School.

Funeral arrangements have not been set yet.

Va. Beach Shooting Victim View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sidea Lashae Griffin. Credit: Family photo/Facebook Sidea Lashae Griffin. Credit: Family photo/Facebook Sidea Lashae Griffin. Credit: Family photo/Facebook Sidea Lashae Griffin. Credit: Family photo/Facebook