Admirals break ECHL record in sixth straight win

ATLANTA, GA (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals have officially gone from the worst to the hottest team in the ECHL. A 3-1 win over the Atlanta Gladiators this afternoon gave the team their sixth straight win, as well as an ECHL record.

Up until the Gladiators goal in the second minute of the third period, the Admirals had held opponents scoreless for 251 minutes and 52 seconds, which is now a new ECHL record.

Norfolk, under the direction of first-year head coach and U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Robbie Ftorek, is now undefeated in the new calender year, and returns to Scope on Friday for a matchup against Wheeling.