NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A person was seriously injured in a shooting Monday night in Newport News.

Dispatchers say officers were called to 25th Street and Jefferson Avenue at 10:49 p.m.

The victim has life-threatening injuries, according to dispatchers.

This is the second shooting in Newport News in about nine hours. Earlier Monday, a 20-year-old man was shot on Garden Drive.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 On Your Side for the latest updates on this developing story.