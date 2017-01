YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is warning people of an ongoing telemarketing scam.

The scam involves a telemarketer tell you that they are with the Virginia Coalition of Police and Deputy Sheriff’s. The people involved will tell you that they are raising funds for training programs.

If you are contacted by these scammers, you are advised to call 911 or the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at (757) 890-3630.