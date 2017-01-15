PETA and residents react to Ringling Brothers closing circus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – After 146 years the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus will have its final curtain call in May.

The company says the ticket sales did not match the costs of keeping the show going. They say attendance has been dropping for 10 years, and when they stopped using elephants in their shows, they saw “a dramatic drop” in ticket sales.

The Norfolk-based animal activist group, PETA, says they’ve been fighting for 36 years to get circuses to stop using animals. The organization says this news is a sign that times have changed.

“We’re really excited to hear this, we’re applauding this decision and we’re really, really encouraging all circuses now that use animals or any type of facility that is using animals for entertainment to follow suit,” says Daniel Carron, PETA senior outreach coordinator.

But there are mixed reactions to this story.

10 On Your Side spoke with one woman who says she is glad the animals will be able to get out of the circus. But she also says she understands why people are upset, because going to the circus used to be a family tradition for her.

“It was when I was growing up my parents took us to the circus, but for my kids we find other ways to entertain them without having to expose them to animals who might be subjected to cruelty,” says Virginia Beach resident Alicia Knight.

Knight also says it would be hard to entertain her kids for that amount of time, given that many kids have grown up around technology.

Some 500 people perform and work on both touring shows. A handful will be placed in positions with the company’s other, profitable shows — it owns Monster Jam, Disney on Ice and Marvel Live, among other things — but most will be out of a job.

The circus will come to our area one last time before they close with shows in both Norfolk and Hampton in late March.