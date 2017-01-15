Man airlifted after accident on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a two-car accident in Suffolk.

Emergency Communications received the call at 12:42 p.m for an accident that involved a Dodge Minivan and Acura passenger vehicle. Upon arrival, units learned that the Acura impacted the minivan and left the roadway landing in the wooded area adjacent to the roadway. The driver of the Acura, the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected.

The four occupants of the minivan, two adults and two juveniles, were not injured. The adult male driver of the Acura was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The Downtown Suffolk exit on Route 58 westbound is completely closed and traffic is being detoured to the 58 Bypass.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

