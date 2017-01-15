ODU students gather in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Students at Old Dominion University gathered to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The group marched through campus to the University Web Center from the amphitheater with the slogan “Dream Out Loud.”

According to organizers, the march was different from a lot of others because the group focuses on positivity, justices and advancement African-Americans have made since the famous “I Have a Dream Speech” in 1963.

The march ended with a speech from different organizations. On Monday, the group plans to do community service in the neighborhoods across Hampton Roads.

Monday is the national holiday MLK Day.