Newport News man dies following shooting on Madison Ave

NEWPOIRT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 3000 block of Madison Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Newport News Police Department, dispatch received an emergency call about a burglary at 3:21 p.m. Someone saw the front door of a residence kicked in and call police.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds inside the residence.

The 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

