NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a man being hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Azalea Garden and Virginia Beach Boulevard, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 5:57 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene.

There is no other information at this time.

