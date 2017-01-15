CG Milford Haven rescues 2 from grounded boat

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S Coast Guard rescued two people from a grounded boat near Deltaville early Sunday.

Officials at Coast Guard Station Milford Haven in Hudgins received a call from Middlesex County dispatchers around 1:15 a.m. for a 40-foot pleasure craft that was aground in Jackson Creek with two men aboard, including a 75-year-old man who required medication.

Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads Command Center issued an urgent broadcast and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small (RBS) crew launched from Station Milford Haven at about 1:55 a.m.

The crew arrived on scene at approximately 2:43 a.m. and realized it was too shallow to come alongside the grounded pleasure craft. Two crew members from the RBS waded through the water to the grounded boat to assess the survivors. The crew determined it was too dangerous for the stranded boaters to wade through the water back to the RBS.

The Coast Guard crew returned to the station, retrieved a kayak, and were back on scene at about 3:30 a.m.

The crew used the kayak to transport both survivors and bring them aboard the RBS.

They were taken to shore near Deltaville Boatyard.