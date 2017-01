VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a multi-family townhome fire in the 2600 block of Hartley Street Sunday evening.

Virginia Beach Fire crews were dispatched just before 8:00 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the first and second floor upon arrival. The fire was extinguished by 8:10 p.m. according to Battalion Chief James Rutherford.

Fortunately, no one was hurt during this incident.

Animal Control was called for a deceased cat.

The fire is under investigation.