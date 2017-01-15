2 dogs die in Chesapeake house fire on Grafton Street

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4700 block of Grafton Street, Sunday evening.

According to dispatch, the emergency call came in at 3:48 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a single family home.

The fire was ruled under control at 4:06 p.m.

No injuries were reported but two dogs died in the fire, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

There is no other information at this time.

