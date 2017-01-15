1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Truxton Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a double shooting in the 200 block of Truxton Avenue, Saturday evening.

Dispatch say the emergency call came in at 8:43 p.m.

One person was found shot at 225 Truxton and another at 228 Truxton.

