ODU students gather to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of students at Old Dominion University gathered to honor and remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Saturday.

The group marched through the campus to the University Webb Center from the Amphitheatre at the Brock Commons with the slogan “Dream Out Loud.”

According to organizers, the march was different from other marches because the group focused on positivity, justices, and advancements African-Americans have made since the famous “I Have a Dream” speech in 1963.

The March ended with a speech from different organizations. The group plans to do community service in neighborhoods across Hampton Roads on Martin Luther Jr. Day, Monday.