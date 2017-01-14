ODU never leads in 75-63 home loss to Louisiana Tech

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/AP) — DaQuan Bracey scored 21 points on a near perfect day of shooting and Louisiana Tech beat Old Dominion 75-63 on Saturday.

Bracey finished 7 of 8 from the field and hit both his 3-pointers. Eric McCree finished with 18 points and seven rebounds and Jacobi Boykins added 15 points for the Bulldogs (12-6, 4-1 Conference USA), who shot 56. 8 percent overall and 77.8 percent from 3-point range.

Louisiana Tech kept the Monarchs at arm’s length for much of the first half before settling for a 35-28 lead at the break. The Bulldogs opened the second on a 10-2 stretch, capped by a Bracey layup, for a 45-29 lead.

“Louisiana Tech is a better team than us right now,” Jeff Jones said. “They came out with more energy, I thought we were back on our heels pretty much the whole game, in every area of the game I thought they were the aggressors and we were reacting to them the whole time.”

A B.J. Stith 3 got the Monarchs back to 64-54, but five straight points for Louisiana Tech put it away.

Zoran Talley led Old Dominion (11-7, 4-2) with 22 points, Stith added 17.

ODU is off until next when it begins a three-game road trip against Charlotte, Rice and North Texas.