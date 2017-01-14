Man tries to rob BB&T Bank on Western Branch Blvd. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say a man tried to rob the BB&T Bank on Western Branch Blvd. Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Det. Kahlil Pacheco with Chesapeake Police, around 10:45 a.m. a man in his late 20s entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money.

The teller pressed the bank’s alarm and when she turned her back, the man left in an unknown direction, according to the release.

Later, around noon, a man with a similar description robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Portsmouth Blvd. by handing a teller note demanding cash and then fleeing the scene.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.