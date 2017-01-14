Man shot at party in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man fighting for his life at a local hospital.

According to a news release from Ofc. Patrick Kane with Virginia Beach Police, a fight broke out at a house party in the 5500 block of Merner Lane, off Diamond Springs Road, around 12:30 a.m. During the fight someone pulled out a gun and shot a man.

Paramedics responded and took the man to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say they have made no arrests and they don’t have a description of the suspect.

Virginia Beach Police’s Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

