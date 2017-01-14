High-Level Awards presented to Naval Special Warfare Commands

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus presented eight Navy Crosses and eight Silver Stars at a Virginia Beach ceremony on Friday.

The awards were given to active-duty and former members of East and West Coast Naval Special Warfare Command. The Navy Cross is the U.S Navy’s second highest decoration. It is given for extraordinary heroism while engaged in action against an enemy in the Unites States.

“Today we honor some of our nation’s finest heroes, not just for their individual acts of courage and bravery in the face of danger, but for the everyday selflessness that they and their peers demonstrate,” said Mabus. “This generation of Sailors, and particularly those serving as part of our Naval Special Warfare team, is an extraordinary group of men and women who have given so much to our country. Although today we recognize these individuals for their heroism and valor in combat, we are also honoring the Sailors and Marines who fought beside them and those who are still in the fight.”

The Silver Star is awarded for courageous behavior in action against an enemy. It’s the fourth highest military award that can be awarded. These awards are upgrades to other awarded medals for valor in combat.