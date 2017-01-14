Gunshot victim walks into Virginia Beach hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gravenhurst Drive for a shooting but were not able to locate victims or suspects when they arrived on scene. Shortly after, a man showed up at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say it is related to the shooting they were originally dispatched for on Gravenhurst Drive.

There are no other details at this time.

