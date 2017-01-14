Former W&M player introduced as Bills coach, Jimmye Laycock reflects

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The crowd was smaller and the bold promises far fewer on Friday, when Sean McDermott ushered in the post-Rex Ryan era for the Buffalo Bills.

Low key and to the point, McDermott spent much of his inaugural news conference as Buffalo’s new coach emphasizing discipline and culture change for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs in 17 consecutive seasons.

“I understand the expectations that come with the job and I accept that challenge,” McDermott said. “I am looking to build a culture of winning, and that starts inside these walls and extends to our community.”

As for promises, the only one the 42-year-old first-time head coach made was a vow to field a competitive team.

McDermott was a team captain at the College of William & Mary, and he joins another former Tribe player, Mike Tomlin, as former Tribe players to become NFL head coaches.

“I’m proud of all of our players that go on and are successful,” Laycock said. “Obviously those that are in those roles like Sean and Mike as head football coaches in the NFL get a lot of publicity it’s great for them and it’s great for our program.”