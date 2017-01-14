Former MLB skipper Jim Leyland stops by Norfolk for ODU banquet

NORFOLK (WAVY) — Former Major League Baseball manager Jim Leyland was the keynote speaker at the 40th annual Old Dominion baseball banquet. Leyland is 72-years-old, lives in Pittsburgh, and still works for the Detroit Tigers. He will coach the United States in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Leyland said some of his biggest milestones were winning his first division title with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1990, winning the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 1997 and taking the Detroit Tigers to the World Series in 2006. That Tigers team featured rookie Justin Verlander, who was a star pitcher at Old Dominion.

“His stuff was so good,” Leyland said. “He’s become more of a pitcher as he’s matured but his stuff was so great he was just overpowering.”

When asked if he thinks his old player Barry Bonds deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, Leyland said, “I do, yes I do.”