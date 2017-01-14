Fallen K9’s legacy lives on

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been about one year since Norfolk K9 Officer Krijger was killed in the line of duty. It happened during a domestic dispute, where police spent hours trying to end a violent situation. Today, family and friends of Krijger gathered for a run in the K9’s memory.

A group of runners gathered in Bold Mariner Brewery this morning to share a drink, a run, and some hugs to honor a fallen K9 officer.

Adam Dibble, founder of EOW Run, the group that organized the event, said, “The runs that we actually hold are end of watch runs that signify the end of duty, when they were killed in the line of duty.”

4-year-old Krijger was killed on January 11th, 2016 during a domestic dispute in Norfolk. The K9 helped make more than 30 felony arrests during his time with the Norfolk Police Department and was the K9 officer of the year in 2014.

His death, while difficult for his family and community, has helped other K9s across the country, thanks to a ballistic vest campaign in his honor.

“When K9 Krijger was killed, he didn’t have a bullet-proof vest and generally speaking they’re too heavy for most dogs. Most police officers wont put them on them,” said James Hatch, founder of Spike’s K9 Fund.

Spike’s K9 Fund is a locally-based charity that helps K9 officers and has the K9 Krijger Vest Campaign. Since Krijger’s death, Spike’s K9 Fund has provided more than 130 bullet-proof vests to K9 officers across the country, including all of the K9 officers in Hampton Roads.

“On every vest that we provide, we have K9 Krijger’s service number embroidered,” said Hatch.

Hatch is a retired Navy Seal who started the K9 fund when his service dog took a bullet for him while fighting overseas. “You become a very tight little unit and you rely on one another and it’s a very special relationship,” he said.

Hatch has made it his mission to protect the K9s who work tirelessly to protect their communities. Today, he and the community were there to mourning the loss of K9 Krijger and celebrate his memory.