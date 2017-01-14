CNU hoops primed for another run at Division III Final Four

NEWPORT NEWS (WAVY) – The 2015-2016 basketball season was the most memorable in Christopher Newport University history. The Captains finished with a school-record 30 wins, and advanced all the way to the Division III Final Four in Salem for the first time ever.

Head Coach John Krikorian, who was named the National Coach of the Year after last season, believes his team this year could be even better.

“I really believe that our ceiling is even higher than it was last year,” said Krikorian after his team’s 68-60 win over St. Mary’s on Wednesday night. The Captains (12-2, 6-1 Capital Athletic Conference) returned all five leading scorers, and most of last year’s key bench players.

“I really like this group and I feel like we have an incredibly high ceiling,” said Krikorian.

Aaron McFarland leads the team with 12 points per game, while Marcus Carter (Bruton High School, Williamsburg) just eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in only his junior season. “Marcus is not a selfish player whatsoever,” said McFarland. “He lets the game come to him, and it came to him a thousand times.”

Carter is just the 31st player in school history to reach 1,000 points, and his teammate, senior forward Tim Daly, became the 30th player a little over a month earlier.

“Makes me look like a really good coach,” quipped Krikorian about the talent on his team.

The talent level is certainly there for the Captains to make another deep run in the postseason. While the final result is still to be determined, they know their potential. “The bittersweet taste we had of getting to the Final Four, but losing in the Final Four, we don’t ever want to taste that again,” said McFarland.

“We just want to get there, handle our business and win a national championship.”