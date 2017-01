CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating a report of a bank robbery on Portsmouth Blvd near Lakewood Ln.

According to dispatchers, they received a call for a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3900 block of Portsmouth Blvd. just after 12:00 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

