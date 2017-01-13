Woman claims shipped package arrives at destination — without contents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating after a woman claims the items she shipped via UPS did not make it to the destination — even though the package itself arrived in tact.

Shannon Satterwhite tells 10 On Your Side that five days before Christmas, she went to a UPS Store on Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach to mail off some last minute gifts. She says she placed gift cards to Olive Garden, a toy store, as well as some cash into different Christmas cards for her four nieces and nephews, then placed all the cards into one UPS envelope.

“When the clerk went to put insurance,” Satterwhite explained. “The clerk asked, ‘Whats the value?’ and I said, ‘Well there’s some cash. Well, there’s $175.'”

But when the envelope arrived her sister’s house in Mississippi, she says something wasn’t quite right.

“When my sister received the envelope, she sent me a text actually and she goes, ‘Are you playing a joke?’ And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ And she goes, ‘My envelope is empty,'” Satterwhite said.

Her sister also sent her a text of what looks like an empty envelope and the label that was on the front of the packaging. Satterwhite provided 10 On Your Side with her purchase receipt and the two tracking numbers do not match. She is adamant the number on this receipt was on her package before she left the store.

“I had to initial the label, match it with the label she sticks on the envelope, make sure they matched, initial it and she sealed the top,” Satterwhite said.

Satterwhite wonders if maybe a store employee took her gift cards and mailed off a different envelope to her sister. Since 10 On Your Side started communicating with UPS, a UPS Store media relations employee confirmed an edit was made to the shipping label, but says they haven’t figured out why. She also told WAVY News that they are waiting on the local store to send them surveillance video. In an email, she stated, “Based on all of the information reviewed, there is nothing which clearly identifies where the loss may have happened.”

Satterwhite had insurance on the package, and UPS refunded her for the loss. The UPS Store media relations employee tells 10 On Your Side their investigation remains active.

Satterwhite says it was never about the money, but about the principle, and she has this message for whoever may have taken her gifts: “I hope she had a nice dinner with her family at Olive Garden.”

Satterwhite says when she first called police, an officer told her it was a civil matter. But when 10 On Your Side called, a spokeswoman confirmed that Satterwhite was given misinformation. They have since opened up a larceny investigation. If a person is held responsible, based on the value of the loss, the crime would be a misdemeanor.