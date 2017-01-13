Va. Beach man wanted on grand larceny, trespassing charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police say detectives are looking for a man wanted for grand larceny and trespassing.

The charges stem from a Dec. 7, 2016 incident at the Miller Mart at 1817 London Bridge Road, according to police. Ryan Paul Benson is believed to have stolen something while being the property after he was banned.

Benson, 21, has a last known address in the 1800 block of Clifton Bridge Drive in Virginia Beach.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything about Benson’s whereabouts.