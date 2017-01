NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — USNS Spearhead (T-EPF-1) will deploy Tuesday on a four-month humanitarian assistance mission in support of U.S. Southern Command’s 2017 Continuing Promise Mission.

Spearhead and a crew of nearly 70 sailors and civil service mariners will depart from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates to this story.