Seaford house sustains significant damage in fire

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A home in the Seaford area of York County sustained heavy damage in a fire late Thursday night, officials say.

York County Department of Fire and Life Safety crews were called to Seaford Road for a report of “smoke in the building.” Responding units found heavy smoke and fire conditions on the second floor.

Officials say the home’s occupants were outside. Crews primarily contained the fire to the second floor and attic areas.

This portion of the home sustained significant damage. The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m., according to York Fire Chief Steve Kopczynski.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury, but was not taken to the hospital.

Officials say a preliminary investigation has indicated that the cause was accidental.

