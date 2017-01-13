Chesapeake, Norfolk schools adjust calendars following winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — School districts across Hampton Roads will likely be looking at makeup days after a winter storm caused closures.

Students returned to school Thursday after the storm had closed many districts across the region for three days.

CHESAPEAKE

Chesapeake Public Schools have announced calendar changes in the wake of the storm. Friday Jan. 27, Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31 will now be full instructional days for all students.

Jan. 27 was originally scheduled as an early release day for students. Both Jan. 30 and 31 were scheduled as teacher workdays.

Wednesday, Feb. 1 was initially set as an instructional day, but will now be a teacher workday. Feb. 2 will mark the first day of the second semester.

NORFOLK

Norfolk City Public Schools have announced that Jan. 31 and March 3 will be used as makeup days for Monday and Tuesday of this past week.

A banked day from the first semester will be used to makeup Wednesday.

SUFFOLK

Suffolk Public Schools were expected to discuss makeup days its Jan. 12 board meeting. The district’s board-approved calendar states that the first two days missed will covered by extra instructional hours built-in to the schedule.

School officials noted on Facebook Wednesday that hours were already “claimed” when schools closed Sept. 22 and Oct. 10 for Tropical Hermine and Hurricane Matthew, respectively.

Other days missed could be made up on either President’s Day, Feb. 20, 2017, and on March 15, 2017. Additional time missed will be made up by adding time to the instructional day.

Stay tuned for updates as more makeup days are announced.