NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they are looking for information on man who is a person of interest in multiple robbery incidents.

Craig Alexander Brodie , 28, is currently wanted on charges of robbery and use of firearm in commission of a felony. Police say he became a person of interest in multiple robbery incidences.

Police have not said what incidences Brodie is a person of interest for.

Call the Crime Line if you have any information on the whereabouts of Brodie.