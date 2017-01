NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police units are on the scene in Norfolk where a person was found shot early Friday morning.

Police dispatchers say they received a call about the victim shortly before 5:40 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene in the 2200 block of Redgate Avenue — near the Elizabeth River Trail — and found the person.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and status of the person shot are unknown.

