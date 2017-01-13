Norfolk art exhibition aims to get people talking about gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A local art show aims to start a conversation about gun violence within the community.

“Under the Gun” opened Friday at Work Release in Norfolk’s Neon District. It will be open to public for view on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturday through Feb. 4.

The contemporary art exhibition features local artists and is sponsored by several city faith groups.

“Talking to colleagues and parishioners, we realized that many of us were feeling heartbroken, and frustrated by how powerless we felt,” said John Rohrs, rector of St. Andrew’s. “We wanted to do something to make a difference locally, because there are people dying right here in Hampton Roads. Gun violence affects all of us, and this moment demands more than just our prayers.”

Police officers, local activists and faith leaders will come together for a brunch Saturday morning. The event also includes a suicide prevention workshop for clergy and a women’s empowerment forum.

Click here to learn more about “Under the Gun.”